"Buggy parade" to highlight air pollution

17/6/17 - Young parents were demonstrating in the streets of Brussels on Saturday morning. They say politicians should pay much more attention to air pollution. Recently, new reports emerged stating that Brussels air quality was poorer than officially recognised by the city authorities.

Sat 17/06/2017 - 15:01
