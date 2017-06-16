VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
An encounter with history at the Rubenshuis

16/6/17 - "The Holy Catharina", a painting by the 16th-century Italian artist Jacopo Tintoretto is moving to Antwerp's Rubenshuis for a while to be displayed there. The painting used to belong to David Bowie's private collection but was auctioned after the singer's death. The Belgian actor Axel Daeseleire was allowed a preview of the work while an expert explained how the work came about. (extract from the VRT's late evening talk show Van Gils & Gasten).

This week's video news Fri 16/06/2017 - 12:36
