An encounter with history at the Rubenshuis

Bruges Belfry tower is leaning, but how much?

16/06/17 - The famous Bruges Belfry is facing various years of renovation works. Everything is being mapped in detail using a drone, but there's more. The tower is not standing straight 100 percent. In order to determine whether there is any danger of the tower losing its balance, modern techniques are being used.

