WHY DID BRUSSELS GET A NEW MAYOR?
15/6/17 - It all started with an investigation into the finances of a Brussels organisation for the homeless and it ended with fights in the city council, a new mayor and the use of long forgotten swear words. See the full story!
This week's video news Thu 15/06/2017 - 15:28
Flemish kids want to learn English at primary! 15/6/17 - A study conducted among 800 pupils reveals that a quarter are already proficient in English in the last year of primary school. There are wide variations with some children struggling. Researchers believe this could be addressed by teaching English at primary school.
WHY DID BRUSSELS GET A NEW MAYOR? 15/6/17 - It all started with an investigation into the finances of a Brussels organisation for the homeless and it ended with fights in the city council, a new mayor and the use of long forgotten swear words. See the full story!
Pupils caught stealing exam questions 15/6/17 - Three pupils have been suspended after their school discovered they had stolen exam questions. The matter came to light after a pupil was caught with the exam answers. When CCTV footage was revisited the three youngsters were caught on camera breaking into the Ghent school.
Brussels politicians embroiled in fresh scandal 15/6/17 - A new scandal threatens after it emerged that politicians have been receiving generous payments from the not-for-profit organisation Brussels kitchens.
Flemish couple sentenced after malnourished child dies