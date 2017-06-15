Pupils caught stealing exam questions

Flemish kids want to learn English at primary!

15/6/17 - A study conducted among 800 pupils reveals that a quarter are already proficient in English in the last year of primary school. There are wide variations with some children struggling. Researchers believe this could be addressed by teaching English at primary school.

