Pupils caught stealing exam questions

15/6/17 - Three pupils have been suspended after their school discovered they had stolen exam questions. The matter came to light after a pupil was caught with the exam answers. When CCTV footage was revisited the three youngsters were caught on camera breaking into the Ghent school.

