Flemish couple sentenced after malnourished child dies

14/6/17 - A Flemish couple has received a six month suspended jail sentence after their 7 month old son died from malnourishment. The couple had fed the child with an alternative form of baby food.

This week's video news Wed 14/06/2017 - 16:13
