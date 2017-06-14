VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flemish couple sentenced after malnourished child dies
14/6/17 - A Flemish couple has received a six month suspended jail sentence after their 7 month old son died from malnourishment. The couple had fed the child with an alternative form of baby food.
Flemish couple sentenced after malnourished child dies
Was Belgian suspect planning new London outrage? 14/6/17 - A 20-year-old Macedonian man formerly staying in a psychiatric hospital has now been identified as a terrorist suspect and has been put in jail. Police discovered he'd been searching how to make a bomb on the internet. The Macedonian had also booked a trip to London.
Big rise in debit card use for small purchases 14/6/17 - More and more people are using their debit card to pay in shops, even for small amounts. The share of smaller transactions is growing too. Amounts under 5 euros were up 33%.
Art works by Brussels-based Syrian artist go viral 13/6/17 - The Syrian artist Abdalla al-Omari has made the international headlines with his portraits "The vulnerability series" of world leaders. He takes away world leaders from their habitat of power and portraits them as vulnerable people, depictins them as refugees. It's his way of giving them back their human touch.
Dozens take part in sit-in on Brussels Grand Place 12/6/17 - An estimated 100 Brussels residents have taken part in a sit-in on the historic market square 'Grote Markt'. They demand more clarity and a clear plan for the future after Mayor Yvan Mayeur was forced to step aside. His resignation was not enough to change things profoundly and to create a new political culture, protesters explained.