Was Belgian suspect planning new London outrage?

14/6/17 - A 20-year-old Macedonian man formerly staying in a psychiatric hospital has now been identified as a terrorist suspect and has been put in jail. Police discovered he’d been searching how to make a bomb on the internet. The Macedonian had also booked a trip to London.

14/6/17 - A 20-year-old Macedonian man formerly staying in a psychiatric hospital has now been identified as a terrorist suspect and has been put in jail. Police discovered he’d been searching how to make a bomb on the internet. The Macedonian had also booked a trip to London.