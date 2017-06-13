Art works by Brussels-based Syrian artist go viral

13/6/17 - The Syrian artist Abdalla al-Omari has made the international headlines with his portraits "The vulnerability series" of world leaders. He takes away world leaders from their habitat of power and portraits them as vulnerable people, depictins them as refugees. It's his way of giving them back their human touch.

