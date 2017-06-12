VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgians visit Hyundai innovation centre near Seoul

12/6/17 - The Belgian trade mission in South-Korea had a stop in an innovation park of car builders Hyundai in Goyang. Belgium's Princess Astrid, who is heading the trade mission, met the Belgian designer Luc Donderwolcke who is responsible for the Genesis series. 

