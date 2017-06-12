VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Dozens take part in sit-in on Brussels Grand Place
12/6/17 - An estimated 100 Brussels residents have taken part in a sit-in on the historic market square 'Grote Markt'. They demand more clarity and a clear plan for the future after Mayor Yvan Mayeur was forced to step aside. His resignation was not enough to change things profoundly and to create a new political culture, protesters explained.
- Dozens take part in sit-in on Brussels Grand Place 12/6/17 - An estimated 100 Brussels residents have taken part in a sit-in on the historic market square 'Grote Markt'. They demand more clarity and a clear plan for the future after Mayor Yvan Mayeur was forced to step aside. His resignation was not enough to change things profoundly and to create a new political culture, protesters explained.
- Belgians visit Hyundai innovation centre near Seoul 12/6/17 - The Belgian trade mission in South-Korea had a stop in an innovation park of car builders Hyundai in Goyang. Belgium's Princess Astrid, who is heading the trade mission, met the Belgian designer Luc Donderwolcke who is responsible for the Genesis series.
- Stair race to strengthen social cohesion 11/6/17 - A Silver Run is underway in the stairwells of several tower blocks used as social housing in Antwerp's Kiel district. Participants face the challenge of descending and climbing 320 steps in each of the blocks as quickly as possible. The idea was thought up by students who see it as a way of strengthening social cohesion.
- Light pageant commemorates Battle of Messines 11/6/17 - A hundred years ago the Battle of Messines started when British troops exploded 19 giant bombs that had been placed in tunnels under German lines. A century on the event is being commemorated with a light pageant in the rolling downs of the Heuvelland where the battle took place. 7,000 people attended Saturday's Crater Front display.
- High level trade mission hits South Korea 11/6/17 - A Belgian delegation of businesspeople and academics has arrived in South Korea for a week long trade mission. Belgium is eager to boost trade with this Asian economic super power.