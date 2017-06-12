Dozens take part in sit-in on Brussels Grand Place

12/6/17 - An estimated 100 Brussels residents have taken part in a sit-in on the historic market square 'Grote Markt'. They demand more clarity and a clear plan for the future after Mayor Yvan Mayeur was forced to step aside. His resignation was not enough to change things profoundly and to create a new political culture, protesters explained.

