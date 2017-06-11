VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Light pageant commemorates Battle of Messines

11/6/17 - A hundred years ago the Battle of Messines started when British troops exploded 19 giant bombs that had been placed in tunnels under German lines. A century on the event is being commemorated with a light pageant in the rolling downs of the Heuvelland where the battle took place. 7,000 people attended Saturday's Crater Front display.

This week's video news Sun 11/06/2017 - 15:19
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >