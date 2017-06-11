High level trade mission hits South Korea

Stair race to strengthen social cohesion

11/6/17 - A Silver Run is underway in the stairwells of several tower blocks used as social housing in Antwerp's Kiel district. Participants face the challenge of descending and climbing 320 steps in each of the blocks as quickly as possible. The idea was thought up by students who see it as a way of strengthening social cohesion.

