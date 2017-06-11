VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Stair race to strengthen social cohesion 11/6/17 - A Silver Run is underway in the stairwells of several tower blocks used as social housing in Antwerp's Kiel district. Participants face the challenge of descending and climbing 320 steps in each of the blocks as quickly as possible. The idea was thought up by students who see it as a way of strengthening social cohesion.
Light pageant commemorates Battle of Messines 11/6/17 - A hundred years ago the Battle of Messines started when British troops exploded 19 giant bombs that had been placed in tunnels under German lines. A century on the event is being commemorated with a light pageant in the rolling downs of the Heuvelland where the battle took place. 7,000 people attended Saturday's Crater Front display.
High level trade mission hits South Korea 11/6/17 - A Belgian delegation of businesspeople and academics has arrived in South Korea for a week long trade mission. Belgium is eager to boost trade with this Asian economic super power.
Police databank faces dreadful backlog 10/6/17 - Information on 11,000 people and vehicles that need to be tracked down still hasn't reached the police databank. The databank is used during police checks but an enormous backlog in filing the information has now developed.
Munch, Rops and Goya in Antwerp 10/6/17 - A brand new museum has just opened in Antwerp. Museum De Reede contains the collection of Dutch shipping magnate Harry Rutten. His collection includes gems by Edvard Munch, Félicien Rops and Francisco Goya. Report: Ann De Bie.