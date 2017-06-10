VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Munch, Rops and Goya in Antwerp
10/6/17 - A brand new museum has just opened in Antwerp. Museum De Reede contains the collection of Dutch shipping magnate Harry Rutten. His collection includes gems by Edvard Munch, Félicien Rops and Francisco Goya. Report: Ann De Bie.
This week's video news Sat 10/06/2017 - 15:04
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Police databank faces dreadful backlog 10/6/17 - Information on 11,000 people and vehicles that need to be tracked down still hasn't reached the police databank. The databank is used during police checks but an enormous backlog in filing the information has now developed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Police databank faces dreadful backlog 10/6/17 - Information on 11,000 people and vehicles that need to be tracked down still hasn't reached the police databank. The databank is used during police checks but an enormous backlog in filing the information has now developed.
- Munch, Rops and Goya in Antwerp 10/6/17 - A brand new museum has just opened in Antwerp. Museum De Reede contains the collection of Dutch shipping magnate Harry Rutten. His collection includes gems by Edvard Munch, Félicien Rops and Francisco Goya. Report: Ann De Bie. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Munch, Rops and Goya in Antwerp 10/6/17 - A brand new museum has just opened in Antwerp. Museum De Reede contains the collection of Dutch shipping magnate Harry Rutten. His collection includes gems by Edvard Munch, Félicien Rops and Francisco Goya. Report: Ann De Bie.
- Supporters play friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier Well over a thousand Belgian football fans have travelled to Estonia for Friday evening’s World Cup qualifying match. Ahead of the game the Belgians befriended some of their Estonian counterparts, even taking them on in a game of football. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Supporters play friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier Well over a thousand Belgian football fans have travelled to Estonia for Friday evening’s World Cup qualifying match. Ahead of the game the Belgians befriended some of their Estonian counterparts, even taking them on in a game of football.
- Battle of Messines commemorated 7/6/17 - At five ceremonies across Flanders Fields peoples of many countries on Wednesday commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Messines. 50,000 people were killed, injured or lost in the Allied victory that started with a string of explosions under German lines. Belgium’s Princess Astrid, Britain’s Duke of Cambridge and the Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny all attended. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Battle of Messines commemorated 7/6/17 - At five ceremonies across Flanders Fields peoples of many countries on Wednesday commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Messines. 50,000 people were killed, injured or lost in the Allied victory that started with a string of explosions under German lines. Belgium’s Princess Astrid, Britain’s Duke of Cambridge and the Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny all attended.
- FLEMISH DRIVERS HAVE A PROBLEM WITH SPEEDING The number of road casualties in Belgium has never been lower than last year. Still, with 638 people killed in traffic in 2016 - 318 of them in Flanders - Belgian roads remain dangerous and deadly. "We have a problem with speeding," says traffic safety expert Tom Brijs He shows how big that problem is to Fans of Flanders, our magazine for anybody in the world interested in the region. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? FLEMISH DRIVERS HAVE A PROBLEM WITH SPEEDING The number of road casualties in Belgium has never been lower than last year. Still, with 638 people killed in traffic in 2016 - 318 of them in Flanders - Belgian roads remain dangerous and deadly. "We have a problem with speeding," says traffic safety expert Tom Brijs He shows how big that problem is to Fans of Flanders, our magazine for anybody in the world interested in the region.