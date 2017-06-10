VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Munch, Rops and Goya in Antwerp

10/6/17 - A brand new museum has just opened in Antwerp. Museum De Reede contains the collection of Dutch shipping magnate Harry Rutten. His collection includes gems by Edvard Munch, Félicien Rops and Francisco Goya. Report: Ann De Bie.

Sat 10/06/2017
