Supporters play friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier

Well over a thousand Belgian football fans have travelled to Estonia for Friday evening’s World Cup qualifying match. Ahead of the game the Belgians befriended some of their Estonian counterparts, even taking them on in a game of football.

