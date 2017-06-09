VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Supporters play friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier
Well over a thousand Belgian football fans have travelled to Estonia for Friday evening’s World Cup qualifying match. Ahead of the game the Belgians befriended some of their Estonian counterparts, even taking them on in a game of football.
This week's video news Fri 09/06/2017 - 17:43
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Supporters play friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier Well over a thousand Belgian football fans have travelled to Estonia for Friday evening’s World Cup qualifying match. Ahead of the game the Belgians befriended some of their Estonian counterparts, even taking them on in a game of football. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Supporters play friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier Well over a thousand Belgian football fans have travelled to Estonia for Friday evening’s World Cup qualifying match. Ahead of the game the Belgians befriended some of their Estonian counterparts, even taking them on in a game of football.
- Battle of Messines commemorated 7/6/17 - At five ceremonies across Flanders Fields peoples of many countries on Wednesday commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Messines. 50,000 people were killed, injured or lost in the Allied victory that started with a string of explosions under German lines. Belgium’s Princess Astrid, Britain’s Duke of Cambridge and the Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny all attended. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Battle of Messines commemorated 7/6/17 - At five ceremonies across Flanders Fields peoples of many countries on Wednesday commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Messines. 50,000 people were killed, injured or lost in the Allied victory that started with a string of explosions under German lines. Belgium’s Princess Astrid, Britain’s Duke of Cambridge and the Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny all attended.
- FLEMISH DRIVERS HAVE A PROBLEM WITH SPEEDING The number of road casualties in Belgium has never been lower than last year. Still, with 638 people killed in traffic in 2016 - 318 of them in Flanders - Belgian roads remain dangerous and deadly. "We have a problem with speeding," says traffic safety expert Tom Brijs He shows how big that problem is to Fans of Flanders, our magazine for anybody in the world interested in the region. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? FLEMISH DRIVERS HAVE A PROBLEM WITH SPEEDING The number of road casualties in Belgium has never been lower than last year. Still, with 638 people killed in traffic in 2016 - 318 of them in Flanders - Belgian roads remain dangerous and deadly. "We have a problem with speeding," says traffic safety expert Tom Brijs He shows how big that problem is to Fans of Flanders, our magazine for anybody in the world interested in the region.
- “Don’t mess with our refugees” 8/6/17 - Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, an organisation that defends the interests of refugees, staged a protest outside the office of asylum secretary Francken today. It's unhappy with the alternative accommodation for refugees now temporary accommodation is being phased out. 543 people will have to leave their temporary accommodation within five days once they are notified. This includes many young children who are in school and won't be able to complete their year. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Don’t mess with our refugees” 8/6/17 - Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, an organisation that defends the interests of refugees, staged a protest outside the office of asylum secretary Francken today. It's unhappy with the alternative accommodation for refugees now temporary accommodation is being phased out. 543 people will have to leave their temporary accommodation within five days once they are notified. This includes many young children who are in school and won't be able to complete their year.
- Progressive alliance in Antwerp? 8/6/17 - In Antwerp the ecologists of Groen and the Flemish socialists are looking into a possible progressive alliance to fight next year's local elections grouping all progressive forces in the city. The parties intend to discuss the idea with citizens, activists and business people who want the city to steer a new political course. A firm decision is expected in October. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Progressive alliance in Antwerp? 8/6/17 - In Antwerp the ecologists of Groen and the Flemish socialists are looking into a possible progressive alliance to fight next year's local elections grouping all progressive forces in the city. The parties intend to discuss the idea with citizens, activists and business people who want the city to steer a new political course. A firm decision is expected in October.