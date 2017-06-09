VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

FLEMISH DRIVERS HAVE A PROBLEM WITH SPEEDING

The number of road casualties in Belgium has never been lower than last year. Still, with 638 people killed in traffic in 2016 - 318 of them in Flanders - Belgian roads remain dangerous and deadly. "We have a problem with speeding," says traffic safety expert Tom Brijs He shows how big that problem is to Fans of Flanders, our magazine for anybody in the world interested in the region.

This week's video news Thu 08/06/2017 - 15:44
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >