Progressive alliance in Antwerp?

8/6/17 - In Antwerp the ecologists of Groen and the Flemish socialists are looking into a possible progressive alliance to fight next year's local elections grouping all progressive forces in the city. The parties intend to discuss the idea with citizens, activists and business people who want the city to steer a new political course. A firm decision is expected in October.

This week's video news Thu 08/06/2017 - 14:27
