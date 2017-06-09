VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

“Don’t mess with our refugees”

8/6/17 - Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, an organisation that defends the interests of refugees, staged a protest outside the office of asylum secretary Francken today. It's unhappy with the alternative accommodation for refugees now temporary accommodation is being phased out. 543 people will have to leave their temporary accommodation within five days once they are notified. This includes many young children who are in school and won't be able to complete their year.

This week's video news Thu 08/06/2017 - 14:27
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >