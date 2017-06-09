“Don’t mess with our refugees”

Battle of Messines commemorated

7/6/17 - At five ceremonies across Flanders Fields peoples of many countries on Wednesday commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Messines. 50,000 people were killed, injured or lost in the Allied victory that started with a string of explosions under German lines. Belgium’s Princess Astrid, Britain’s Duke of Cambridge and the Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny all attended.

