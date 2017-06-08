VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Lest we forget"
7/6/17 - Five different remembrance ceremonies are taking place today, as it is exactly 100 years ago to the day that a huge amount of explosives was being detonated for the Battle of Messines. New Zealand and Australia started the commemorations this morning. The official speakers are Patsy Reddy (the New Zealand Governor-General) and Mark Higgie, the Australian ambassador to Belgium.
7/6/17 - Five different remembrance ceremonies are taking place today, as it is exactly 100 years ago to the day that a huge amount of explosives was being detonated for the Battle of Messines. New Zealand and Australia started the commemorations this morning. The official speakers are Patsy Reddy (the New Zealand Governor-General) and Mark Higgie, the Australian ambassador to Belgium.
Eddy Merckx honoured with a special stamp 7/6/17 - New set of stamps has been presented to honour Belgian cycling legends. Eddy Merckx and Lucien Van Impe, the last Belgian to win the Tour de France, were at the presentation in Mechelen to give their approval, which they willingly did.
Richard Corbett: "What will be the effect of the atrocities?" 7/6/17 - Richard Corbett, a member of Labour for the European Union, was quizzed by Kathleen Cools in the VRT's current affairs programme Terzake. Corbett was speaking about some hot issues, including the fight against terrorism in the U.K. and the upcoming elections.
Nafi Thiam to become UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador 6/6/17 - Belgium's Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam has been named ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF. Thiam told reporters she accepted the challenge with enthusiasm. Thiam was also looking back on her staggering 7,013 points in Götzis. "It was a relief, because it proved I hadn't reached my maximum."
Knokke's "luxury beach cabins" to be abolished 6/6/17 - The posh coastal resort of Knokke-Heist is to ban the private so-called luxury cabins on the beach. Beach enthusiasts rented a cabin for 3,000 euros, but installed a fridge inside and created their own private terrace on the beach.