Eddy Merckx honoured with a special stamp

"Lest we forget"

7/6/17 - Five different remembrance ceremonies are taking place today, as it is exactly 100 years ago to the day that a huge amount of explosives was being detonated for the Battle of Messines. New Zealand and Australia started the commemorations this morning. The official speakers are Patsy Reddy (the New Zealand Governor-General) and Mark Higgie, the Australian ambassador to Belgium.

