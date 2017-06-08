VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Eddy Merckx honoured with a special stamp

7/6/17 - New set of stamps has been presented to honour Belgian cycling legends. Eddy Merckx and Lucien Van Impe, the last Belgian to win the Tour de France, were at the presentation in Mechelen to give their approval, which they willingly did.

This week's video news Wed 07/06/2017 - 15:34
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >