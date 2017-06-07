VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Knokke's "luxury beach cabins" to be abolished

6/6/17 - The posh coastal resort of Knokke-Heist is to ban the private so-called luxury cabins on the beach. Beach enthusiasts rented a cabin for 3,000 euros, but installed a fridge inside and created their own private terrace on the beach.

This week's video news Tue 06/06/2017 - 16:09
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >