VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Nafi Thiam to become UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador
6/6/17 - Belgium's Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam has been named ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF. Thiam told reporters she accepted the challenge with enthusiasm. Thiam was also looking back on her staggering 7,013 points in Götzis. "It was a relief, because it proved I hadn't reached my maximum."
This week's video news Tue 06/06/2017 - 15:55
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Nafi Thiam to become UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador 6/6/17 - Belgium's Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam has been named ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF. Thiam told reporters she accepted the challenge with enthusiasm. Thiam was also looking back on her staggering 7,013 points in Götzis. "It was a relief, because it proved I hadn't reached my maximum." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Nafi Thiam to become UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador 6/6/17 - Belgium's Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam has been named ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF. Thiam told reporters she accepted the challenge with enthusiasm. Thiam was also looking back on her staggering 7,013 points in Götzis. "It was a relief, because it proved I hadn't reached my maximum."
- Knokke's "luxury beach cabins" to be abolished 6/6/17 - The posh coastal resort of Knokke-Heist is to ban the private so-called luxury cabins on the beach. Beach enthusiasts rented a cabin for 3,000 euros, but installed a fridge inside and created their own private terrace on the beach. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Knokke's "luxury beach cabins" to be abolished 6/6/17 - The posh coastal resort of Knokke-Heist is to ban the private so-called luxury cabins on the beach. Beach enthusiasts rented a cabin for 3,000 euros, but installed a fridge inside and created their own private terrace on the beach.
- Martinez: "There are things where we look a bit rusty" 6/6/17 - Belgium's national team coach Roberto Martinez was happy with the win against the Czech Republic: "I am happy with the effort and the attitude. And the score line is important. What is enjoyed, is that with the amount of players that we used, we always kept that focus and that mentality." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Martinez: "There are things where we look a bit rusty" 6/6/17 - Belgium's national team coach Roberto Martinez was happy with the win against the Czech Republic: "I am happy with the effort and the attitude. And the score line is important. What is enjoyed, is that with the amount of players that we used, we always kept that focus and that mentality."
- Checks on foreign lorry drivers at Zeebrugge 5/6/17 - Belgian federal police on Monday staged a major inspection operation at the port of Zeebrugge. Officers were eager to check whether foreign drivers had respected rest and drive times. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Checks on foreign lorry drivers at Zeebrugge 5/6/17 - Belgian federal police on Monday staged a major inspection operation at the port of Zeebrugge. Officers were eager to check whether foreign drivers had respected rest and drive times.
- Chicks victim of arsonist? 5/6/17 - A new blaze occurred at the chicken far in Oud Turnhout where 26,000 chicks died last week. A damaged fire brigade ladder left behind caught fire. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Chicks victim of arsonist? 5/6/17 - A new blaze occurred at the chicken far in Oud Turnhout where 26,000 chicks died last week. A damaged fire brigade ladder left behind caught fire.