Nafi Thiam to become UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Martinez: "There are things where we look a bit rusty"

6/6/17 - Belgium's national team coach Roberto Martinez was happy with the win against the Czech Republic: "I am happy with the effort and the attitude. And the score line is important. What is enjoyed, is that with the amount of players that we used, we always kept that focus and that mentality."

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Martinez: "There are things where we look a bit rusty"

6/6/17 - Belgium's national team coach Roberto Martinez was happy with the win against the Czech Republic: "I am happy with the effort and the attitude. And the score line is important. What is enjoyed, is that with the amount of players that we used, we always kept that focus and that mentality."