Nafi Thiam to become UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

6/6/17 - Belgium's Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam has been named ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF. Thiam told reporters she accepted the challenge with enthusiasm. Thiam was also looking back on her staggering 7,013 points in Götzis. "It was a relief, because it proved I hadn't reached my maximum."

