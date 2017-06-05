VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Chicks victim of arsonist?
5/6/17 - A new blaze occurred at the chicken far in Oud Turnhout where 26,000 chicks died last week. A damaged fire brigade ladder left behind caught fire.
This week's video news Mon 05/06/2017 - 15:16
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Checks on foreign lorry drivers at Zeebrugge 5/6/17 - Belgian federal police on Monday staged a major inspection operation at the port of Zeebrugge. Officers were eager to check whether foreign drivers had respected rest and drive times. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Checks on foreign lorry drivers at Zeebrugge 5/6/17 - Belgian federal police on Monday staged a major inspection operation at the port of Zeebrugge. Officers were eager to check whether foreign drivers had respected rest and drive times.
- Chicks victim of arsonist? 5/6/17 - A new blaze occurred at the chicken far in Oud Turnhout where 26,000 chicks died last week. A damaged fire brigade ladder left behind caught fire. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Chicks victim of arsonist? 5/6/17 - A new blaze occurred at the chicken far in Oud Turnhout where 26,000 chicks died last week. A damaged fire brigade ladder left behind caught fire.
- Former energy plant in Ruien blasted 4/6/17 - The former electricity plant in Ruien (Kluisbergen) was blown up yesterday. A cooling tower of 100 metres and 3 chimneys reaching up to 150 metres in the sky, were blasted. The plant in Ruien was almost 60 years old but had been abandoned 4 years ago. Once Belgium's biggest energy factory apart from nuclear power plants, Ruien had become obsolete. The end of an era as a landmark in the region disappears. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Former energy plant in Ruien blasted 4/6/17 - The former electricity plant in Ruien (Kluisbergen) was blown up yesterday. A cooling tower of 100 metres and 3 chimneys reaching up to 150 metres in the sky, were blasted. The plant in Ruien was almost 60 years old but had been abandoned 4 years ago. Once Belgium's biggest energy factory apart from nuclear power plants, Ruien had become obsolete. The end of an era as a landmark in the region disappears.
- Cycle paths now open to 'speed pedelecs' 4/6/17 - Some 2,000 kilometres of popular cycle routes along Flemish canals and rivers, are open to fast electric bicycles, the so-called speed pedelecs, from now on. These can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. It is hoped that commuters will also use these roads using their fast bikes, which could reduce congestion and reduce carbon emissions. A first new road sign was inaugurated in Lot (Flemish Brabant) along the F20 between Halle and Brussels. Speed pedelec riders will have to respect a maximum speed of 25 miles/hour. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Cycle paths now open to 'speed pedelecs' 4/6/17 - Some 2,000 kilometres of popular cycle routes along Flemish canals and rivers, are open to fast electric bicycles, the so-called speed pedelecs, from now on. These can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. It is hoped that commuters will also use these roads using their fast bikes, which could reduce congestion and reduce carbon emissions. A first new road sign was inaugurated in Lot (Flemish Brabant) along the F20 between Halle and Brussels. Speed pedelec riders will have to respect a maximum speed of 25 miles/hour.
- And the winner is... 4/6/17 - Victor Julien-Laferrière is being called to the stage as the official announcement is being made by Arie Van Lysebeth. The Frenchman won the Queen Elisabeth Competition, a contest focusing on classical music. Each year, the contest centres on a different challenge: the violin, the piano or opera singing. This was the first edition for cello players. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? And the winner is... 4/6/17 - Victor Julien-Laferrière is being called to the stage as the official announcement is being made by Arie Van Lysebeth. The Frenchman won the Queen Elisabeth Competition, a contest focusing on classical music. Each year, the contest centres on a different challenge: the violin, the piano or opera singing. This was the first edition for cello players.