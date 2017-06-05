VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Checks on foreign lorry drivers at Zeebrugge

5/6/17 - Belgian federal police on Monday staged a major inspection operation at the port of Zeebrugge. Officers were eager to check whether foreign drivers had respected rest and drive times.

