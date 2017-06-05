Checks on foreign lorry drivers at Zeebrugge

Cycle paths now open to 'speed pedelecs'

4/6/17 - Some 2,000 kilometres of popular cycle routes along Flemish canals and rivers, are open to fast electric bicycles, the so-called speed pedelecs, from now on. These can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. It is hoped that commuters will also use these roads using their fast bikes, which could reduce congestion and reduce carbon emissions. A first new road sign was inaugurated in Lot (Flemish Brabant) along the F20 between Halle and Brussels. Speed pedelec riders will have to respect a maximum speed of 25 miles/hour.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Cycle paths now open to 'speed pedelecs'

4/6/17 - Some 2,000 kilometres of popular cycle routes along Flemish canals and rivers, are open to fast electric bicycles, the so-called speed pedelecs, from now on. These can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. It is hoped that commuters will also use these roads using their fast bikes, which could reduce congestion and reduce carbon emissions. A first new road sign was inaugurated in Lot (Flemish Brabant) along the F20 between Halle and Brussels. Speed pedelec riders will have to respect a maximum speed of 25 miles/hour.