And the winner is...
4/6/17 - Victor Julien-Laferrière is being called to the stage as the official announcement is being made by Arie Van Lysebeth. The Frenchman won the Queen Elisabeth Competition, a contest focusing on classical music. Each year, the contest centres on a different challenge: the violin, the piano or opera singing. This was the first edition for cello players.
- Former energy plant in Ruien blasted 4/6/17 - The former electricity plant in Ruien (Kluisbergen) was blown up yesterday. A cooling tower of 100 metres and 3 chimneys reaching up to 150 metres in the sky, were blasted. The plant in Ruien was almost 60 years old but had been abandoned 4 years ago. Once Belgium's biggest energy factory apart from nuclear power plants, Ruien had become obsolete. The end of an era as a landmark in the region disappears.
- Cycle paths now open to 'speed pedelecs' 4/6/17 - Some 2,000 kilometres of popular cycle routes along Flemish canals and rivers, are open to fast electric bicycles, the so-called speed pedelecs, from now on. These can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. It is hoped that commuters will also use these roads using their fast bikes, which could reduce congestion and reduce carbon emissions. A first new road sign was inaugurated in Lot (Flemish Brabant) along the F20 between Halle and Brussels. Speed pedelec riders will have to respect a maximum speed of 25 miles/hour.
- And the winner is... 4/6/17 - Victor Julien-Laferrière is being called to the stage as the official announcement is being made by Arie Van Lysebeth. The Frenchman won the Queen Elisabeth Competition, a contest focusing on classical music. Each year, the contest centres on a different challenge: the violin, the piano or opera singing. This was the first edition for cello players.
- Red Devils stage family day 3/6/17 - The Belgian national football team, the Red Devils, are staging a family day in the King Boudewijn Stadium at the Heizel. Belgium are in the middle of their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Championships in Russia, playing Estonia next Friday. But first, they will meet the Czech Republic in a friendly match.
- Liège citizens entitled to noise nuisance compensation 3/6/17 - Families living in the area of Liège Airport and suffering from noise nuisance caused by night flights, are entitled to a financial compensation, the judge the Brussels court of appeal has ruled. The court particularly targets the Walloon Regional Government for not taking enough measures to contain the nuisance. (archive footage)