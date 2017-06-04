And the winner is...

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
4/6/17 - Victor Julien-Laferrière is being called to the stage as the official announcement is being made by Arie Van Lysebeth.  The Frenchman won the Queen Elisabeth Competition, a contest focusing on classical music. Each year, the contest centres on a different challenge: the violin, the piano or opera singing. This was the first edition for cello players.

