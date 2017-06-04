Former energy plant in Ruien blasted

4/6/17 - The former electricity plant in Ruien (Kluisbergen) was blown up yesterday. A cooling tower of 100 metres and 3 chimneys reaching up to 150 metres in the sky, were blasted. The plant in Ruien was almost 60 years old but had been abandoned 4 years ago. Once Belgium's biggest energy factory apart from nuclear power plants, Ruien had become obsolete. The end of an era as a landmark in the region disappears.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Former energy plant in Ruien blasted

4/6/17 - The former electricity plant in Ruien (Kluisbergen) was blown up yesterday. A cooling tower of 100 metres and 3 chimneys reaching up to 150 metres in the sky, were blasted. The plant in Ruien was almost 60 years old but had been abandoned 4 years ago. Once Belgium's biggest energy factory apart from nuclear power plants, Ruien had become obsolete. The end of an era as a landmark in the region disappears.