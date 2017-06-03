VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Liège citizens entitled to noise nuisance compensation

3/6/17 - Families living in the area of Liège Airport and suffering from noise nuisance caused by night flights, are entitled to a financial compensation, the judge the Brussels court of appeal has ruled. The court particularly targets the Walloon Regional Government for not taking enough measures to contain the nuisance. (archive footage)

This week's video news Sat 03/06/2017 - 16:04
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >