Liège citizens entitled to noise nuisance compensation
3/6/17 - Families living in the area of Liège Airport and suffering from noise nuisance caused by night flights, are entitled to a financial compensation, the judge the Brussels court of appeal has ruled. The court particularly targets the Walloon Regional Government for not taking enough measures to contain the nuisance. (archive footage)
This week's video news Sat 03/06/2017 - 16:04
- Red Devils stage family day 3/6/17 - The Belgian national football team, the Red Devils, are staging a family day in the King Boudewijn Stadium at the Heizel. Belgium are in the middle of their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Championships in Russia, playing Estonia next Friday. But first, they will meet the Czech Republic in a friendly match.
- Liège citizens entitled to noise nuisance compensation 3/6/17 - Families living in the area of Liège Airport and suffering from noise nuisance caused by night flights, are entitled to a financial compensation, the judge the Brussels court of appeal has ruled. The court particularly targets the Walloon Regional Government for not taking enough measures to contain the nuisance. (archive footage)
- Somali "Pirate King" sees prison sentence confirmed 2/6/17 - Mohamed Abdi Hassan, dubbed the Somali "Pirate King" received a 20-year sentence last year but appealed against the decision. His punishment has now been confirmed. and he has also been convicted of torture now.
- Fans of Flanders "Sports: it works for some politicians, but not for others" 2/6/17 - Sometimes it seems that the athletic achievements of our politicians are enjoying more media attention than their actual policies. But is it necessary to get acquainted with the person behind the politician? Media watcher Joël De Ceulaer has mixed feelings: "I think it's more the media's fault than the politicians' fault." And by the way, he thinks Bart De Wever (N-VA) largely beats his socialist colleague John Crombez.
- Comic strip album offers tourists introduction to Belgium in Cartoon Centre 1/6/17 - "Asterix in Belgium." This comic strip album from 1979, from the famous Asterix and Obelix series, was the inspiration for the new summer exhibition in the Brussels Comic Strip Museum. The exhibition is an original introduction to Belgium for foreign tourists, focusing on typical Belgian food and many other typical Belgian items symbolising the Belgian identity, explains Willem De Graeve of the museum.