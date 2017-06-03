VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Somali "Pirate King" sees prison sentence confirmed
2/6/17 - Mohamed Abdi Hassan, dubbed the Somali "Pirate King" received a 20-year sentence last year but appealed against the decision. His punishment has now been confirmed. and he has also been convicted of torture now.
Somali "Pirate King" sees prison sentence confirmed 2/6/17 - Mohamed Abdi Hassan, dubbed the Somali "Pirate King" received a 20-year sentence last year but appealed against the decision. His punishment has now been confirmed. and he has also been convicted of torture now.
Fans of Flanders "Sports: it works for some politicians, but not for others" 2/6/17 - Sometimes it seems that the athletic achievements of our politicians are enjoying more media attention than their actual policies. But is it necessary to get acquainted with the person behind the politician? Media watcher Joël De Ceulaer has mixed feelings: "I think it's more the media's fault than the politicians' fault." And by the way, he thinks Bart De Wever (N-VA) largely beats his socialist colleague John Crombez.
Comic strip album offers tourists introduction to Belgium in Cartoon Centre 1/6/17 - "Asterix in Belgium." This comic strip album from 1979, from the famous Asterix and Obelix series, was the inspiration for the new summer exhibition in the Brussels Comic Strip Museum. The exhibition is an original introduction to Belgium for foreign tourists, focusing on typical Belgian food and many other typical Belgian items symbolising the Belgian identity, explains Willem De Graeve of the museum.
Asterix and Obelix popping up in Brussels 1/6/17 - The Brussels Comic Strip Museum is opening a new summer exhibition. For the occasion, both Asterix and Obelix could be spotted in the streets of the capital. In fact, the iconic Manneken Pis was wearing a special Asterix costume, while his companion Obelix was wandering through the streets. About Manneken Pis, Stephane Bruno says "it's funny. It's not the Statue of Liberty, but for us it's a symbol."
Giant Lego creatures to be seen at Planckendael 1/6/17 - Visitors at the Belgian animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) have something extra to gaze at these days: giant Lego creations representing extinct animals or threatened species. The 40 animals were built using 1 million and 129,500 bricks, a work by the American artist Sean Kenney and his team. One of the eye-catchers is the red-eyed tree frog, a tiny creature which has been enlarged to have visitors discover it.