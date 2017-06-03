Fans of Flanders "Sports: it works for some politicians, but not for others"

2/6/17 - Sometimes it seems that the athletic achievements of our politicians are enjoying more media attention than their actual policies. But is it necessary to get acquainted with the person behind the politician? Media watcher Joël De Ceulaer has mixed feelings: "I think it's more the media's fault than the politicians' fault." And by the way, he thinks Bart De Wever (N-VA) largely beats his socialist colleague John Crombez.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

2/6/17 - Sometimes it seems that the athletic achievements of our politicians are enjoying more media attention than their actual policies. But is it necessary to get acquainted with the person behind the politician? Media watcher Joël De Ceulaer has mixed feelings: "I think it's more the media's fault than the politicians' fault." And by the way, he thinks Bart De Wever (N-VA) largely beats his socialist colleague John Crombez.