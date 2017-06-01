VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Comic strip album offers tourists introduction to Belgium in Cartoon Centre

1/6/17 - "Asterix in Belgium." This comic strip album from 1979, from the famous Asterix and Obelix series, was the inspiration for the new summer exhibition in the Brussels Comic Strip Museum. The exhibition is an original introduction to Belgium for foreign tourists, focusing on typical Belgian food and many other typical Belgian items symbolising the Belgian identity, explains Willem De Graeve of the museum.

