Asterix and Obelix popping up in Brussels
1/6/17 - The Brussels Comic Strip Museum is opening a new summer exhibition. For the occasion, both Asterix and Obelix could be spotted in the streets of the capital. In fact, the iconic Manneken Pis was wearing a special Asterix costume, while his companion Obelix was wandering through the streets. About Manneken Pis, Stephane Bruno says "it's funny. It's not the Statue of Liberty, but for us it's a symbol."
This week's video news Thu 01/06/2017 - 16:08
Comic strip album offers tourists introduction to Belgium in Cartoon Centre 1/6/17 - "Asterix in Belgium." This comic strip album from 1979, from the famous Asterix and Obelix series, was the inspiration for the new summer exhibition in the Brussels Comic Strip Museum. The exhibition is an original introduction to Belgium for foreign tourists, focusing on typical Belgian food and many other typical Belgian items symbolising the Belgian identity, explains Willem De Graeve of the museum.
Asterix and Obelix popping up in Brussels 1/6/17 - The Brussels Comic Strip Museum is opening a new summer exhibition. For the occasion, both Asterix and Obelix could be spotted in the streets of the capital. In fact, the iconic Manneken Pis was wearing a special Asterix costume, while his companion Obelix was wandering through the streets. About Manneken Pis, Stephane Bruno says "it's funny. It's not the Statue of Liberty, but for us it's a symbol."
Giant Lego creatures to be seen at Planckendael 1/6/17 - Visitors at the Belgian animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) have something extra to gaze at these days: giant Lego creations representing extinct animals or threatened species. The 40 animals were built using 1 million and 129,500 bricks, a work by the American artist Sean Kenney and his team. One of the eye-catchers is the red-eyed tree frog, a tiny creature which has been enlarged to have visitors discover it.
From "pink sausage" to baby panda 1/6/17 - Tian Bao is turning one. The panda was born in the Belgian animal park Pairi Daiza in the night between 1 and 2 June 2016. Looking like a pink sausage and weighing just 171 grammes at first, Tian Bao grew quickly and soon had his typical fur. First called Baby P., Tian Bao only received a proper name after a span of 100 days, because according to Chinese belief it's bad luck to give a name earlier. The name Tian Bao means 'Gift from Heaven' and was chosen by the public.
Half of all school-leavers have a diploma of advanced education 31/5/17 - The Flemish employment agency has released its 'School-leavers' Report'. Nine out of ten school-leavers with a diploma have found a job within the year. It's the best figure in 5 years. A record number of school-leavers also have a diploma of higher education: one in two.