Giant Lego creatures to be seen at Planckendael

1/6/17 - Visitors at the Belgian animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) have something extra to gaze at these days: giant Lego creations representing extinct animals or threatened species. The 40 animals were built using 1 million and 129,500 bricks, a work by the American artist Sean Kenney and his team. One of the eye-catchers is the red-eyed tree frog, a tiny creature which has been enlarged to have visitors discover it.

This week's video news Thu 01/06/2017 - 11:01
