Giant Lego creatures to be seen at Planckendael

Asterix and Obelix popping up in Brussels

1/6/17 - The Brussels Comic Strip Museum is opening a new summer exhibition. For the occasion, both Asterix and Obelix could be spotted in the streets of the capital. In fact, the iconic Manneken Pis was wearing a special Asterix costume, while his companion Obelix was wandering through the streets. About Manneken Pis, Stephane Bruno says "it's funny. It's not the Statue of Liberty, but for us it's a symbol."

