Half of all school-leavers have a diploma of advanced education

31/5/17 - The Flemish employment agency has released its ‘School-leavers’ Report’. Nine out of ten school-leavers with a diploma have found a job within the year. It’s the best figure in 5 years. A record number of school-leavers also have a diploma of higher education: one in two.

