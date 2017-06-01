VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Half of all school-leavers have a diploma of advanced education
31/5/17 - The Flemish employment agency has released its ‘School-leavers’ Report’. Nine out of ten school-leavers with a diploma have found a job within the year. It’s the best figure in 5 years. A record number of school-leavers also have a diploma of higher education: one in two.
Half of all school-leavers have a diploma of advanced education 31/5/17 - The Flemish employment agency has released its 'School-leavers' Report'. Nine out of ten school-leavers with a diploma have found a job within the year. It's the best figure in 5 years. A record number of school-leavers also have a diploma of higher education: one in two.
What if it happened to you? 31/5/17 - Occupants of camper vans should be belted up when the vehicle is on the road, during the daytime, but also at night. A spokesman for the consumers' organisation explains that speeds of 50km/h can be fatal if you fail to wear a safety belt. Test Aankoop wants producers to ensure all loose objects are fixed down. The organisation would like to see the safety norms applicable to cars extended to camper vans.
26,000 chicks perish in fire 31/5/17 - 26,000 chicks died in blaze at a chicken farm in Oud-Turnhout in Antwerp province. Two chicken sheds went up in flames. The fire also gutted a fire service vehicle that had rushed to the scene injuring one officer.
Solar produces energy of two nuclear plants 30/5/17 - There's been a spike in the production of solar energy thanks to the recent fine weather. Last Friday solar panels operating in Belgium produced the same amount of energy as the country's two biggest nuclear power stations.
"Victims can become perpetrators" 30/5/17 - Flemish municipalities claim the government isn't providing enough services to ensure that the physical and mental health of refugees is guaranteed. Industry experts say more investments are needed. There are fears that untreated traumas can trigger fresh abuse.