What if it happened to you?

31/5/17 - Occupants of camper vans should be belted up when the vehicle is on the road, during the daytime, but also at night. A spokesman for the consumers' organisation explains that speeds of 50km/h can be fatal if you fail to wear a safety belt. Test Aankoop wants producers to ensure all loose objects are fixed down. The organisation would like to see the safety norms applicable to cars extended to camper vans.

