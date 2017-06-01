???media.video.type.mz_vod???
26,000 chicks perish in fire

31/5/17 - 26,000 chicks died in blaze at a chicken farm in Oud-Turnhout in Antwerp province. Two chicken sheds went up in flames. The fire also gutted a fire service vehicle that had rushed to the scene injuring one officer.

This week's video news Wed 31/05/2017 - 10:08
