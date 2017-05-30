Solar produces energy of two nuclear plants

30/5/17 - There's been a spike in the production of solar energy thanks to the recent fine weather. Last Friday solar panels operating in Belgium produced the same amount of energy as the country's two biggest nuclear power stations.

