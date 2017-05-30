VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
'itsme', a new app to identify yourself on the Internet!
30/5/17 - Its me - forgive the spelling mistake - is the new app from Belgium's banks and telecom operators. It will allow you to identify yourself in the digital world and make payments using your smartphone.
- Solar produces energy of two nuclear plants 30/5/17 - There's been a spike in the production of solar energy thanks to the recent fine weather. Last Friday solar panels operating in Belgium produced the same amount of energy as the country's two biggest nuclear power stations.
- "Victims can become perpetrators" 30/5/17 - Flemish municipalities claim the government isn't providing enough services to ensure that the physical and mental health of refugees is guaranteed. Industry experts say more investments are needed. There are fears that untreated traumas can trigger fresh abuse.
- 'itsme', a new app to identify yourself on the Internet! 30/5/17 - Its me - forgive the spelling mistake - is the new app from Belgium's banks and telecom operators. It will allow you to identify yourself in the digital world and make payments using your smartphone.
- "Refugees should start learning Dutch more quickly" 29/5/17 – Four out of five municipalities believe it takes too long before refugees start to learn Dutch delaying their integration. Last year 350,000 people registered for Dutch language courses. Not all were refugees but practically everybody was ready for the labour market within six months.
- Flemings enjoy break of Ramadan fasting 29/5/17 – Muslim families across northern Belgium have invited total strangers to enjoy the traditional evening meal at the end of a day of fasting!