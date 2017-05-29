VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian prisoners demand daily shower

29/5/17 – Hot weather made Belgian jailbirds unruly at the weekend. In Dendermonde police had to be called in after prisoners protested in favour of a daily shower!

