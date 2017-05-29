“Refugees should start learning Dutch more quickly”

29/5/17 – Four out of five municipalities believe it takes too long before refugees start to learn Dutch delaying their integration. Last year 350,000 people registered for Dutch language courses. Not all were refugees but practically everybody was ready for the labour market within six months.

