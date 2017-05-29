VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flemings enjoy break of Ramadan fasting
29/5/17 – Muslim families across northern Belgium have invited total strangers to enjoy the traditional evening meal at the end of a day of fasting!
This week's video news Mon 29/05/2017 - 15:24
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- “Refugees should start learning Dutch more quickly” 29/5/17 – Four out of five municipalities believe it takes too long before refugees start to learn Dutch delaying their integration. Last year 350,000 people registered for Dutch language courses. Not all were refugees but practically everybody was ready for the labour market within six months. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “Refugees should start learning Dutch more quickly” 29/5/17 – Four out of five municipalities believe it takes too long before refugees start to learn Dutch delaying their integration. Last year 350,000 people registered for Dutch language courses. Not all were refugees but practically everybody was ready for the labour market within six months.
- Flemings enjoy break of Ramadan fasting 29/5/17 – Muslim families across northern Belgium have invited total strangers to enjoy the traditional evening meal at the end of a day of fasting! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flemings enjoy break of Ramadan fasting 29/5/17 – Muslim families across northern Belgium have invited total strangers to enjoy the traditional evening meal at the end of a day of fasting!
- Belgian prisoners demand daily shower 29/5/17 – Hot weather made Belgian jailbirds unruly at the weekend. In Dendermonde police had to be called in after prisoners protested in favour of a daily shower! VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian prisoners demand daily shower 29/5/17 – Hot weather made Belgian jailbirds unruly at the weekend. In Dendermonde police had to be called in after prisoners protested in favour of a daily shower!
- 20km runners escape sweltering heat VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 20km runners escape sweltering heat
- 40,000 taking part in 20km of Brussels 28/5/17 - 40,000 runners are taking part in Sunday's 20km of Brussels. The runners started from the Jubel Park in Brussels this morning after HRH Princess Astrid fired the starting shot. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 40,000 taking part in 20km of Brussels 28/5/17 - 40,000 runners are taking part in Sunday's 20km of Brussels. The runners started from the Jubel Park in Brussels this morning after HRH Princess Astrid fired the starting shot.