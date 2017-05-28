VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
20km runners escape sweltering heat

28/5/17 - Sweltering heat widely forecast to mar this year's 20km of Brussels run did not materialise as a downpour before the start kept temperatures under control. Runners welcomed the shower!

