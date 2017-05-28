VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
20km runners escape sweltering heat
28/5/17 - Sweltering heat widely forecast to mar this year's 20km of Brussels run did not materialise as a downpour before the start kept temperatures under control. Runners welcomed the shower!
This week's video news Sun 28/05/2017 - 15:06
This week's video news
20km runners escape sweltering heat
40,000 taking part in 20km of Brussels 28/5/17 - 40,000 runners are taking part in Sunday's 20km of Brussels. The runners started from the Jubel Park in Brussels this morning after HRH Princess Astrid fired the starting shot.
One dead and six injured in day-tripper smash 28/5/17 - One man is dead after the van he was travelling in crashed into a coach with 55 Dutch day-trippers on board. The driver was unable to stop when the coach stopped for a red light on the Knokke-Antwerp express road. The Dutch day-trippers had visited the resort of Blankenberge. Six people on the coach sustained light injuries and had to be ferried to local hospitals.
Vandoorne leaves comfort zone to show up on catwalk 27/5/17 - The Belgian Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) has left his comfort zone to take part in a fashion show in Monte Carlo, on the eve of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. "This feels very unnatural, I am actually more nervous than when I am driving the car in a race", Vandoorne confessed. He was watched by a number of celebrities, including the former playmate Pamela Anderson.
A good sunscreen rubbing for Charlotte 27/5/17 - Certain species of pigs, such as pink pot-bellied pigs, also regularly need some sunscreen, especially on scorching hot days like now. The VRT youth television news room 'Karrewiet' sent their young reporter Luna to Nieuwpoort, to see how Charlotte was receiving a sunscreen rubbing.