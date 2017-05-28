VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

40,000 taking part in 20km of Brussels

28/5/17 - 40,000 runners are taking part in Sunday's 20km of Brussels. The runners started from the Jubel Park in Brussels this morning after HRH Princess Astrid fired the starting shot.

Read more: Heat impacts on 20km of Brussels
This week's video news Sun 28/05/2017 - 12:21
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >