One dead and six injured in day-tripper smash

28/5/17 - One man is dead after the van he was travelling in crashed into a coach with 55 Dutch day-trippers on board. The driver was unable to stop when the coach stopped for a red light on the Knokke-Antwerp express road. The Dutch day-trippers had visited the resort of Blankenberge. Six people on the coach sustained light injuries and had to be ferried to local hospitals.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

One dead and six injured in day-tripper smash

28/5/17 - One man is dead after the van he was travelling in crashed into a coach with 55 Dutch day-trippers on board. The driver was unable to stop when the coach stopped for a red light on the Knokke-Antwerp express road. The Dutch day-trippers had visited the resort of Blankenberge. Six people on the coach sustained light injuries and had to be ferried to local hospitals.