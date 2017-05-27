VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A good sunscreen rubbing for Charlotte
27/5/17 - Certain species of pigs, such as pink pot-bellied pigs, also regularly need some sunscreen, especially on scorching hot days like now. The VRT youth television news room 'Karrewiet' sent their young reporter Luna to Nieuwpoort, to see how Charlotte was receiving a sunscreen rubbing.
Vandoorne leaves comfort zone to show up on catwalk 27/5/17 - The Belgian Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) has left his comfort zone to take part in a fashion show in Monte Carlo, on the eve of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. "This feels very unnatural, I am actually more nervous than when I am driving the car in a race", Vandoorne confessed. He was watched by a number of celebrities, including the former playmate Pamela Anderson.
- A good sunscreen rubbing for Charlotte 27/5/17 - Certain species of pigs, such as pink pot-bellied pigs, also regularly need some sunscreen, especially on scorching hot days like now. The VRT youth television news room 'Karrewiet' sent their young reporter Luna to Nieuwpoort, to see how Charlotte was receiving a sunscreen rubbing. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? A good sunscreen rubbing for Charlotte 27/5/17 - Certain species of pigs, such as pink pot-bellied pigs, also regularly need some sunscreen, especially on scorching hot days like now. The VRT youth television news room 'Karrewiet' sent their young reporter Luna to Nieuwpoort, to see how Charlotte was receiving a sunscreen rubbing.
Admire tall old ships in Ostend 26/5/17 - Ship enthusiasts are having a ball in Ostend this weekend. "Oostende voor Anker" (Ostend at Anchor) boasts over 150 vessels from past times whic you are free to visit. One of the eyecatchers is definitely the Kruzenstern, which came all the way from Canada to Ostende for the occasion.
The man of 23 million euros 26/5/17 - Box-to-box player Youri Tielemans is leaving Belgian champions Anderlecht to move to French champions AS Monaco. Tielemans, who was recently chosen as Player of the Season by his Belgian colleagues, signed a five-year contract. With 23 million euros, he is the most expensive player ever to leave the Belgian league.
Melania Trump in Fabiola Children's Hospital 25/5/15 - Melania Trump is interested in hospitals. She also visited a medical centre a couple of days ago in Israel. After signing the Golden Book, Melania spent some time with young patients, making a flower with them and giving them some books as a present.