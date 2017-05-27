VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A good sunscreen rubbing for Charlotte

27/5/17 - Certain species of pigs, such as pink pot-bellied pigs, also regularly need some sunscreen, especially on scorching hot days like now. The VRT youth television news room 'Karrewiet' sent their young reporter Luna to Nieuwpoort, to see how Charlotte was receiving a sunscreen rubbing.

