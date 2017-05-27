A good sunscreen rubbing for Charlotte

Vandoorne leaves comfort zone to show up on catwalk

27/5/17 - The Belgian Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) has left his comfort zone to take part in a fashion show in Monte Carlo, on the eve of the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. "This feels very unnatural, I am actually more nervous than when I am driving the car in a race", Vandoorne confessed. He was watched by a number of celebrities, including the former playmate Pamela Anderson.

