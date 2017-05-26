VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The man of 23 million euros

26/5/17 - Box-to-box player Youri Tielemans is leaving Belgian champions Anderlecht to move to French champions AS Monaco. Tielemans, who was recently chosen as Player of the Season by his Belgian colleagues, signed a five-year contract. With 23 million euros, he is the most expensive player ever to leave the Belgian league.

