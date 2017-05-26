VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Admire tall old ships in Ostend
26/5/17 - Ship enthusiasts are having a ball in Ostend this weekend. "Oostende voor Anker" (Ostend at Anchor) boasts over 150 vessels from past times whic you are free to visit. One of the eyecatchers is definitely the Kruzenstern, which came all the way from Canada to Ostende for the occasion.
- The man of 23 million euros 26/5/17 - Box-to-box player Youri Tielemans is leaving Belgian champions Anderlecht to move to French champions AS Monaco. Tielemans, who was recently chosen as Player of the Season by his Belgian colleagues, signed a five-year contract. With 23 million euros, he is the most expensive player ever to leave the Belgian league.
- Melania Trump in Fabiola Children's Hospital 25/5/15 - Melania Trump is interested in hospitals. She also visited a medical centre a couple of days ago in Israel. After signing the Golden Book, Melania spent some time with young patients, making a flower with them and giving them some books as a present.
- FANS OF FLANDERS: Trump's "alternative" visit to Brussels 25/5/17 - Donald Trump called Brussels a hellhole in the past. This inspired our colleague Sofie Engelen of Fans of Flanders to present Trump an alternative stay in Brussels. Forget the EU, forget the Royal Palace, forget NATO: what about a new haircut, the female Manneken Pis, a game of golf and staying with a local in Molenbeek? (courtesy Fans of Flanders)
- Tusk: "Some issues remain open like climate and trade" 25/5/17 - The President of the European Council Donald Tusk gave a short press briefing after meeting Donald Trump. He said he "was not 100 percent sure" that the two have "a common position, a common opinion" about Russia. They are not on the same line on trade and the climate, as Tusk called it "some issues remain open" there. Tusk also indirectly criticized Trump's mega weapon deal with Saudi Arabia, when talking about what his main message to Trump was.