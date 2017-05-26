Admire tall old ships in Ostend

26/5/17 - Ship enthusiasts are having a ball in Ostend this weekend. "Oostende voor Anker" (Ostend at Anchor) boasts over 150 vessels from past times whic you are free to visit. One of the eyecatchers is definitely the Kruzenstern, which came all the way from Canada to Ostende for the occasion.

