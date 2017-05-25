VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Melania Trump in Fabiola Children's Hospital
25/5/15 - Melania Trump is interested in hospitals. She also visited a medical centre a couple of days ago in Israel. After signing the Golden Book, Melania spent some time with young patients, making a flower with them and giving them some books as a present.
This week's video news Thu 25/05/2017 - 16:38
This week's video news
- FANS OF FLANDERS: Trump's "alternative" visit to Brussels 25/5/17 - Donald Trump called Brussels a hellhole in the past. This inspired our colleague Sofie Engelen of Fans of Flanders to present Trump an alternative stay in Brussels. Forget the EU, forget the Royal Palace, forget NATO: what about a new haircut, the female Manneken Pis, a game of golf and staying with a local in Molenbeek? (courtesy Fans of Flanders)
- Tusk: "Some issues remain open like climate and trade" 25/5/17 - The President of the European Council Donald Tusk gave a short press briefing after meeting Donald Trump. He said he "was not 100 percent sure" that the two have "a common position, a common opinion" about Russia. They are not on the same line on trade and the climate, as Tusk called it "some issues remain open" there. Tusk also indirectly criticized Trump's mega weapon deal with Saudi Arabia, when talking about what his main message to Trump was.
- Trump discovers the European building Trump discovers the European building 25/5/17 - Donald Trump continued his two-day agenda in Brussels with a visit to the new European building in the European quarter. He was welcomed by the permanent President of the European Council Donald Tusk. Officially, there is no official agenda about what is being discussed with Tusk, Commission President Juncker, Parliament President Tajani and Foreign Affairs Representative Mogherini, but it's bound to treat the Paris Climate Deal and international trade. "The EU wants to tell Trump that the climate accord is not a threat, but an opportunity", the VRT's EU watcher Leen De Witte says. Trump still hasn't made up his mind about whether ot not to accept the climate deal.
- Tourists in Brussels have tips for Donald Trump 24/5/17 - Donald Trump may not really like the city of Brussels - he called it a hellhole during his election campaign - other tourists do. They also had some tips for the American President, if he would have any time left during his 30-hour stay: try Brussels waffles and moules-frites! (mussels with chips)