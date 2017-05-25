VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Melania Trump in Fabiola Children's Hospital

25/5/15 - Melania Trump is interested in hospitals. She also visited a medical centre a couple of days ago in Israel. After signing the Golden Book, Melania spent some time with young patients, making a flower with them and giving them some books as a present. 

This week's video news Thu 25/05/2017 - 16:38
