Melania Trump in Fabiola Children's Hospital

Trump discovers the European building

Trump discovers the European building 25/5/17 - Donald Trump continued his two-day agenda in Brussels with a visit to the new European building in the European quarter. He was welcomed by the permanent President of the European Council Donald Tusk. Officially, there is no official agenda about what is being discussed with Tusk, Commission President Juncker, Parliament President Tajani and Foreign Affairs Representative Mogherini, but it's bound to treat the Paris Climate Deal and international trade. "The EU wants to tell Trump that the climate accord is not a threat, but an opportunity", the VRT's EU watcher Leen De Witte says. Trump still hasn't made up his mind about whether ot not to accept the climate deal.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Trump discovers the European building

Trump discovers the European building 25/5/17 - Donald Trump continued his two-day agenda in Brussels with a visit to the new European building in the European quarter. He was welcomed by the permanent President of the European Council Donald Tusk. Officially, there is no official agenda about what is being discussed with Tusk, Commission President Juncker, Parliament President Tajani and Foreign Affairs Representative Mogherini, but it's bound to treat the Paris Climate Deal and international trade. "The EU wants to tell Trump that the climate accord is not a threat, but an opportunity", the VRT's EU watcher Leen De Witte says. Trump still hasn't made up his mind about whether ot not to accept the climate deal.