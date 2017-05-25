VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
FANS OF FLANDERS: Trump's "alternative" visit to Brussels

25/5/17 - Donald Trump called Brussels a hellhole in the past. This inspired our colleague Sofie Engelen of Fans of Flanders to present Trump an alternative stay in Brussels. Forget the EU, forget the Royal Palace, forget NATO: what about a new haircut, the female Manneken Pis, a game of golf and staying with a local in Molenbeek? (courtesy Fans of Flanders)

