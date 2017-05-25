Trump discovers the European building

Tusk: "Some issues remain open like climate and trade"

25/5/17 - The President of the European Council Donald Tusk gave a short press briefing after meeting Donald Trump. He said he "was not 100 percent sure" that the two have "a common position, a common opinion" about Russia. They are not on the same line on trade and the climate, as Tusk called it "some issues remain open" there. Tusk also indirectly criticized Trump's mega weapon deal with Saudi Arabia, when talking about what his main message to Trump was.

