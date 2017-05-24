VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

"Trump not Welcome March" targets the president

24/5/17 - A "Trump not Welcome" march got underway from the Brussels North Station around 5PM - though protesters claimed they have nothing against Trump himself, but rather against his policies. Organisers asked participants to wear a pussy hat to highlight women's rights or rather the lack of it. The demonstration attracted demonstrators from various fields - climate, peace and women's rights and equal rights campaigners. Organisers had hoped for 10,000 protesters, but it looked as if they had to be content with less.

This week's video news Wed 24/05/2017 - 18:15
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >