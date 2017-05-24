VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Tourists in Brussels have tips for Donald Trump
24/5/17 - Donald Trump may not really like the city of Brussels - he called it a hellhole during his election campaign - other tourists do. They also had some tips for the American President, if he would have any time left during his 30-hour stay: try Brussels waffles and moules-frites! (mussels with chips)
- Tourists in Brussels have tips for Donald Trump 24/5/17 - Donald Trump may not really like the city of Brussels - he called it a hellhole during his election campaign - other tourists do. They also had some tips for the American President, if he would have any time left during his 30-hour stay: try Brussels waffles and moules-frites! (mussels with chips)
- "Trump not Welcome March" targets the president 24/5/17 - A "Trump not Welcome" march got underway from the Brussels North Station around 5PM - though protesters claimed they have nothing against Trump himself, but rather against his policies. Organisers asked participants to wear a pussy hat to highlight women's rights or rather the lack of it. The demonstration attracted demonstrators from various fields - climate, peace and women's rights and equal rights campaigners. Organisers had hoped for 10,000 protesters, but it looked as if they had to be content with less.
- "Send a strong message of unity and solidarity" 24/5/17 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference that the inauguration of the new NATO headquarters will be a "historic milestone". He added that the 28 partners in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation will send a strong message of unity and solidarity.
- "I hope they will be leaving with stars in their eyes" 23/5/17 - Melania Trump and Emine Erdogan will be among the First Ladies enjoying a short tour during the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday. One of their stops will be the Delvaux shop at the Waterloosesteenweg in Brussels. Christina Zeller, the artistic director of the famous Belgian brand, is gearing up for this special day. Everything will have to look perfect, and who knows, this may become a special day for her and the brand Delvaux.
- A look inside the container village Poliopolis 22/5/17 - The first of 15 volunteers has entered the artificial container village Poliopolis in Antwerp. The person will be be kept in quarantaine to test a new vaccine against polio. Volunteers have to stay inside for 28 consecutive days, in quarantine. They are 7 women and 8 men, aged between 21 and 49. This video shows the conditions in which they will have to live.