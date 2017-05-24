VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

"Send a strong message of unity and solidarity"

24/5/17 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference that the inauguration of the new NATO headquarters will be a "historic milestone". He added that the 28 partners in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation will send a strong message of unity and solidarity.

This week's video news Wed 24/05/2017 - 14:44
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >