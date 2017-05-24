"Send a strong message of unity and solidarity"

Tourists in Brussels have tips for Donald Trump

24/5/17 - Donald Trump may not really like the city of Brussels - he called it a hellhole during his election campaign - other tourists do. They also had some tips for the American President, if he would have any time left during his 30-hour stay: try Brussels waffles and moules-frites! (mussels with chips)

24/5/17 - Donald Trump may not really like the city of Brussels - he called it a hellhole during his election campaign - other tourists do. They also had some tips for the American President, if he would have any time left during his 30-hour stay: try Brussels waffles and moules-frites! (mussels with chips)